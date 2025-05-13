West Guth park closed for maintenance until May 23

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has temporarily closed West Guth Dog Park for maintenance.

The dog park will remain closed until Friday, May 23, as crews complete necessary maintenance work.

Dog owners looking for alternative locations can visit other dog parks throughout the city, including Bill Witt Dog Park, Parker Dog Park and Sherwood Dog Park.

The department encourages residents to take advantage of these other facilities while maintenance work is being completed at West Guth.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

