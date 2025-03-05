Two dead after head-on collision in Annaville; driver admitted to drinking alcohol before crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A crash involving a suspected drunk driver has claimed the life of a Robstown man and the life of an unborn baby.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday, March 2 around 7:50 p.m., 26-year-old Alexis Rios of Robstown was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima south on the 4400 block of Violet Road and drove off the road, lost control of the vehicle, and collided head-on with a 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA that was traveling northbound on Violet Road.

The driver of the Mercedes, 27-year-old Amy Lopez, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Mark Oliva, both of Corpus Christi, were injured. Lopez, who was 23 weeks pregnant, was taken to Bay Area Hospital where she lost the baby due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Robstown resident Justin Buentello, 26, who was in Rio's vehicle, was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, where he died on Tuesday afternoon.

Rios was also taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline for injuries she sustained in the crash. She admitted to investigators to drinking alcohol before the crash. Rios consented to a voluntary blood draw, and analysis is pending.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers from the Corpus Christi Highway Patrol Office.