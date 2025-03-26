Tuloso-Midway ISD breaks ground on new career and technical education center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction is now underway at Tuloso-Midway Independent School District for a new $40 million Career and Technical Education Center after a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, March 26.

Tuloso-Midway ISD is hoping that this new center will help to advance students' skills and give them a leg up on finding careers.

The current career and technical education center hasn't been upgraded since 1984.

"The TM community has said 'We will pay higher taxes for a state-of-the-art, cutting-edge facility where we can have skills such as welding, instrumentation, process technology, gaming," Tuloso-Midway ISD Superintendent Steve Vanmatre said.

Speaking of how much it's going to cost, the $40 million for this project will be coming from the 2023 bond. The project will also use $8.3 million to upgrade the school's swimming center.