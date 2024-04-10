SEX TRAFFICKING: Attorney General's Office asks victims to come forward

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission is asking for the public's help in a state investigation involving two adults charged with child sex crimes.

On Wednesday morning, T.A.B.C released a flyer asking for any information involving 46-year old Amanda Rene Talbert and 80-year-old Noraier George Manassian.

According to T.A.B.C., Manassian, who's from Dripping Springs, Texas, finances local environmental companies and Talbert owns Talbert's Tavern on Rand Morgan Road.

When asked if any of the crimes took place at the Annaville bar, a spokesperson with T.A.B.C. said they couldn't respond to that question.

That spokesman said allegations involved the two "selling girls to male subjects in Corpus Christi."

KRIS 6 found Amanda Talbert was arrested on April 9 and was charged with Indecency With A Child. She is being held at the Nueces County Jail on a $150,000 bond

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, Manassian was arrested on Feb. 21, 2024 on charges of Sexual Assault of a Child and Soliciting Prostitution of a Person Under 18 years of age. The T.A.B.C said he bonded out just days after his arrest.

This is a joint investigation between the T.A.B.C. and the Texas State Attorney General's Office.

Anyone with information on any criminal activity involving Talbert or Manassian have been asked to email the Office of the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Tip Line at humantrafficking@oag.texas.gov.

