Father of missing man credits convenience store workers and community with helping find son

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The father of the man who was found after being missing for over a month says employees at a local convenience store helped find him.

Jerry Zamora III, who suffers from catatonia schizophrenia, went missing on Feb. 20. but was found safe in the Clarkwood neighborhood in Northwest Corpus Christi on Monday, April 8. Over the past few weeks, Jerry Zamora II was concerned because his son had not been taking his medications. Zamora said due to his medical condition, his son forgets things.

"He forgets stuff. He has no comprehension. It's the way he is," Jerry Zamora II said.

According to Zamora's father, his son disappeared from the Oso Creek trails but, over the past few weeks, had been spotted in fields and security cameras in the Old Brownsville Road area.

Zamora said he had also received calls that his son was in the Clarkwood area. He was told his son had been frequenting the Sunrise Food store on Clarkwood Road and Highway 44, where several truckers and customers were providing him with food.

Zamora stopped by the store and spoke to the convenience store workers, who didn't realize the man who had been visiting their store daily was Zamora.

Jerry Zamora II, who was desperate to make contact with his son, knew his son's phone was dead. So, he gave employees a phone charger and asked them to nonchalantly give it to Jerry the next time he would come by the store so that he could charge his phone.

On Monday, he learned that Zamora was walking near the old Corpus Christi Speedway on Agnes near North Padre Island Drive around 3 p.m. The store employees called him and said Zamora was walking near the store. Thanks to that phone call, Zamora and his family found Jerry in a field near the Clarkwood area.

Zamora is currently at Spohn Shoreline getting evaluated. He will be taken to a secondary health facility after his evaluation to get his medication routine back on track.

