Corpus Christi police called to a disturbance involving a man with a gun in Annaville

Corpus Christi Police are in Annaville to responding to a call for a disturbance involving a man with a gun.

The call came from a home on Western Drive near Mesa Drive, not far from Callicoatte Road.

As a precaution, there is a large presence of officers in the area and nearby streets have been shut down.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department told KRIS 6 News SWAT is on the scene along with two medical units. A third medical unit is on the way.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information is released.

