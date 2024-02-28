City officials express concerns over ammonia facility's proposed impact on water source

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Residents in Robstown expressed their concerns after finding out an ammonia plant would be coming to the area, and now city leaders in Corpus Christi are anxious as well.

City leaders officially learned about the proposed Nueces Green Ammonia facility north of Robstown on Feb. 21. Nueces Green Ammonia will be built, owned, and operated by Avina Clean Hydrogen.

According to city leaders, the Founder and CEO of the ammonia facility, Vishal Shah, plans to purchase seven million gallons per day (MGD) from the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) #3.

"Nueces WCID #3 permit is currently limited to approximately nine MGD from the Nueces River, the same primary source for Corpus Christi Water (CCW). Despite being the regional water provider for a seven-county region, CCW was not consulted about this project or its possible uncoordinated impact on the region’s water supply", said city officials.

City officials say they will work with regional partners to weigh the impacts on citizens across the Coastal Bend.

“While the City encourages economic growth, the Nueces River is a vital water source for Corpus Christi, and direct planning with all water agencies with water rights is paramount,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Until a new water supply can be brought online, city officials will continue to monitor the effects on existing sources in order to avoid shortages or interruptions in services.

