City of Corpus Christi breaks ground on new police substation at West Guth Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is getting a new substation, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday to mark the start of the construction.

The groundbreaking ceremony was moved indoors because of the rain, but that didn't stop community leaders from coming together for this project.

Voters approved the $6 million facility as part of Bond 2022 and Bond 2024. The new substation is being built on West Guth Park, allowing neighbors and law enforcement to stay connected.

"It's gonna be much more communal. It's gonna be much more interactive with this community. Just gonna give them a better place to see their police officers...to come in if they need and our officers to work out of as a better public safety building," said Chief Mike Markle of CCPD.

Construction on the West Guth substation is expected to be completed by July 2026.

The 7,300-square-foot building will have:

· Armory and evidence storage for operational efficiency

· UTV and bicycle storage to expand mobility for officers

· Secure interview rooms

· Workstations, offices and conference spaces for officer collaboration and training

· Controlled access points and a high-level surveillance system for security

· 90 parking spaces

· A backup emergency generator