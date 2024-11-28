CCPD investigating fatal shooting on Northwest side of the city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working an fatal shooting case that took place on the city's Northwest side.

According to CCPD officials, police received a call around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, for a shooting at the Circle K on Interstate 37 near Navigation Road. Officers found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated but later died due to his injuries.

The shooting suspect ran off. As of right now, CCPD can not determine if the shooter and the victim knew one another. Police investigators are reviewing the surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses in order to pursue any possible leads.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.