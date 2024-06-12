Army Specialist laid to rest at unaccompanied burial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Veterans throughout the Coastal Bend gathered Wednesday for the unaccompanied burial of U.S. Army Veteran Joseph Jerome Wisnow.

Born November 14, 1947, Wisnow served from July 1967 to June 1969 and received the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal for his service to our country.

KRIS 6 News Lupita Fuentes holds the flag gifted to her during the burial service of U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Joseph Jerome Wisnow. Fuentes was identified as a caregiver and friend to Wisnow.



Many of those in attendance for the burial did not know Wisnow personally, but like him served our country and fought for our freedom. However, while the funeral was marked as an unaccompanied burial, the flag that adorned Wisnow's casket was gifted to someone.

Lupita Fuentes was identified by funeral officials as a caregiver and close friend of Wisnow for many years.

KRIS 6 News Members of the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary Unit 150 Corpus Christi were in attendance for the burial of Specialist Joseph Jerome Wisnow.

Other veteran groups in attendance for Specialist Wisnow's burial included the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary Unit 150 Corpus Christi. Lettie Reneo, one of the group's members, said the reason for their attendance at services like this is that, “They sacrifice so much, and for them to be here alone, unattended, is unacceptable.”

Specialist Wisnow's flag will remain at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for 90 days to allow time for any direct family of Wisnow to claim it.

