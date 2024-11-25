CCPD: Armed man robs restaurant, tells employee not to call cops

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a Subway restaurant on the city's northside.

It happened on Monday, Nov. 18 just after 2:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of Leopard Street right off North Padre Island Drive. The man, who was armed was wearing blue jeans, a blue long-sleeved shirt, a fluorescent yellow hard hat, and a yellow safety vest.

According to police, he approached the counter and demanded money.

After the employee handed over the money, the black male, who's believed to be 5'10", threatened the worker and said, "Don't call the police or I'll come back".

Before exiting the fast food establishment, the suspect said again, "Don't call the cops."

If you recognize this man, you are urged to call detectives at 361-886-2840. You can also remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?I…