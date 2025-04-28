Watch Now
Volunteers help to clean up North Beach at Adopt-a-Beach Spring Cleanup

The great weather made for a great way of giving back to the community: picking up trash off the beach.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sunny weather this weekend lead to some great efforts by volunteers to clean up North Beach.

Saturday morning neighbors helped clean up North Beach during the annual Adopt-a-Beach Spring Cleanup.

Volunteers walked all over the area to clean up trash from North Beach.

Since 2013, thousands of volunteers and staff have collected over 112,000 pounds of trash along nine miles of Texas Coastline at North Beach Bay.

