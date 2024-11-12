Veterans honored during respected ceremony at USS Lexington Museum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Nov. 11, millions of people honored and remembered veterans across the U.S. for their sacrifice and commitment to our country. In the Coastal Bend, veterans are specifically respected for their bravery, especially at the USS Lexington Museum. That's where the annual Salute to Veterans ceremony took place.

"Our country's soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsman demonstrates a devotion to principles of our constitution and secure the blessings of liberty for millions and make the United States a place of hope," Executive Director and retired Navy Helicopter Pilot and Captain Steve Banta said.

Dozens of active and retired military service members gathered together to recognize each other's hard work and devotion. The local Veteran's Band and Miller High School NJROTC Color Guard shared in the ceremony.

For those who are lost but never forgotten, a special wreath was released into the bay in their honor.

Several veterans who still with us today sat in the audience during the ceremony. One of them is World War II Navy Veteran, Andrew Adams, who served for nearly 30 years.

"I really didn't expect all this, I just don't know what to say," Adams said shockingly after he received a standing ovation for his service.

His family described him as a modest man and respected by many. Adams told KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott that he was inspired by his family to join the military and doesn't regret one moment of it.

But one particular word he said comes to mind when he reflected on his service when he enlisted in 1945.

"I guess...I feel patriotic," Adams said.

Military veterans are a piece of South Texas history and woven into the foundation of the Coastal Bend region. For those who served past and present, their loyalty and dedication to their country will live on forever.

Whether you are a proud service member or citizen who stands in support of their heroic efforts, continue honor veterans and learn more about how Corpus Christi has played a significant role in American military history by visiting the USS Lexington Museum on North Beach.

