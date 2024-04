CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police are working a fire near the Harbor Bridge Friday morning.

According to CCPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Collier, a semi-truck caught on fire on US 181. It is causing traffic delays for northbound traffic on the Harbor Bridge.

There's no word yet on any injuries.

Please avoid the area. If you have to take the Harbor Bridge, expect delays.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.