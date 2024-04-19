The U.S.S. Lexington Museum invites public to ghost hunt

CORPUS CHRISTI — On April 26 2024, the U.S.S. Lexington Museum will host their Blue Ghost Paranormal Overnight Investigation.

Paranormal investigators George and Nancy Krupa invite the public aboard the ship starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and end at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

"We will get everyone checked in and then we’ll start the night with the tour of six different sectors of places where we get our paranormal hotspots," Blakly Millsaps, the museum's public relations coordinator, said. "We’ll have guests tour those different hotspots. We’ll rotate through the six, so guests will get to experience every section.”

The Krupas will have paranormal investigation equipment on the tour where guests will get some hands-on experience.

Those who choose to stay overnight will sleep in a birthing compartment.

"This is where the sailors slept on the ship and they are the original birthing compartments," Millsaps said. "So, you’ll get a chance to spend the night on the ship like the sailors would have."

The next morning guests will enjoy a continental breakfast and the opportunity to tour the ship.

Tickets are $125 for non-members of the museum and $100 for members. To register, visit the U.S.S. Lexington Museum's website.

