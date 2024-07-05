Texas State Aquarium weighs in on South Padre Island shark attacks

NORTH BEACH — Video of a woman attacked by a shark along the South Padre Island shore has gone viral.

On Thursday, a shark bit her leg while she was in the water. A beachgoer recorded the moments after the attack and posted it on social media.

The woman is believed to be one of four people attacked by what could be the same shark.

Fernando Arevalo This image was caught shortly after the shark attack in SPI by the DPS



The type of shark has yet to be identified.

However, according to Texas State Aquarium President and CEO Jesse Gilbert, Sandbar, Blacktip, Bull and Tiger sharks are all found along the Texas Coast year round. Despite the different species, shark and human interactions are considered to be extremely rare.

"I think it was just a chance thing" says Gilbert regarding the shark attack on South Padre Island.

"There was nothing the people, and the persons did to encourage that. What's interesting is, if the shark wanted to eat, it would bite, tear and then swallow. It didn't do that. It just bit. It just bit and moved on. So, it's nothing to be afraid of, but it is certainly something to be mindful of and respect."

Jesse advised that if you want to lower your risk of being attacked by a shark, don't go swimming between dusk and dawn which is prime hunting time for hungry sharks. Fisherman should not go into the water with their catch on a stringer.

