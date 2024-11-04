North Beach residents facing excessive flooding following Coastal Flood Advisory

North Beach residents are going to have to bring out their waders and rainboots to combat recent flooding in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, a Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect through Tuesday morning along Bays and Gulf-facing beaches.
The Corpus Christi Public Works Department have closed the following streets in the North Beach area due to flooding:
- Surfside Boulevard from Timon Boulevard to Bridgeport Avenue: 2-way road
- N. Shoreline Boulevard from Bridgeport Avenue to Coastal Avenue
- Bridgeport Avenue from Surfside Boulevard to N. Shoreline Boulevard
- Breakwater Avenue from N. Shoreline to Surfside Boulevard
- Golf Place and Surfside Boulevard
- Kleberg Place and Surfside Boulevard
- Paul Place and Surfside Boulevard
- S. Hotel Place and Surfside Boulevard
- Breaker Avenue and Surfside Boulevard
- Bushick Place and Surfside Boulevard
- Stewart Place and Surfside Boulevard
- Gulfspray Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Neal Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Hayes Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Beach Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Reef Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Gulden Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard
- Seagull Lane from Timon Boulevard to beach
- Seagull Boulevard from St. Charles Street to Gulfspray Avenue
