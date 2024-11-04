North Beach residents facing excessive flooding following Coastal Flood Advisory

North Beach residents are going to have to bring out their waders and rainboots to combat recent flooding in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, a Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect through Tuesday morning along Bays and Gulf-facing beaches.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department have closed the following streets in the North Beach area due to flooding:



Surfside Boulevard from Timon Boulevard to Bridgeport Avenue: 2-way road



N. Shoreline Boulevard from Bridgeport Avenue to Coastal Avenue



Bridgeport Avenue from Surfside Boulevard to N. Shoreline Boulevard



Breakwater Avenue from N. Shoreline to Surfside Boulevard



Golf Place and Surfside Boulevard



Kleberg Place and Surfside Boulevard



Paul Place and Surfside Boulevard



S. Hotel Place and Surfside Boulevard



Breaker Avenue and Surfside Boulevard



Bushick Place and Surfside Boulevard



Stewart Place and Surfside Boulevard



Gulfspray Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard



Neal Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard



Hayes Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard



Beach Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard



Reef Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard



Gulden Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard



Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard



Seagull Lane from Timon Boulevard to beach



Seagull Boulevard from St. Charles Street to Gulfspray Avenue

