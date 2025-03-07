Neighbors, city leaders break ground on North Beach Linear Canal Drainage Improvement Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — North Beach neighbors have a new project to look forward to. The City of Corpus Christi held a groundbreaking event on Friday, March 7, to begin progress on the new Linear Canal Drainage Improvement Project.

Dozens of residents, community members, and city leaders attended. City Manager Peter Zanoni and District 2 Councilman Everett Roy spoke to neighbors about the project's importance and their plan to prioritize North Beach.

The 4,600-foot drainage canal will provide a peripheral ditch system for accelerated drainage and flooding. A pedestrian walkway, benches, and other amenities will be added for neighbors to enjoy. Beach Avenue and Gulfspray Avenue, areas more prone to flooding during rain events, will also be rebuilt.

The project, which has a price tag of $12 million, will be paid for through federal COVID-19 funding, City General Fund money, and additional money used for designing.

The canal will also give neighbors access to the city's newest Eco-Park, raised roadways, and improved access to the Harbor Bridge.

“We’re the poster child for flooding. It will be a multi-phase project, but by the time it’s done, it should really alleviate a lot of that flooding," Meyer said. "It’s going to allow the water to drain into this little canal and drain out into the bay.”

City leaders say other major projects are in the works to improve North Beach, including implementation of signage at the North Beach History Plaza.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I think today marks the beginning of the Golden Age of North Beach," Meyer added.

Construction on the North Beach Linear Canal Drainage Improvement Project officially begins March 17.

