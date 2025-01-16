NBCA President elected to be TIRZ 4 Representative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A newly appointed Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) 4 representative was announced during Tuesday's city council meeting.

North Beach Community Association President, Ron Graban, was elected to the position by city leaders. Close to a dozen neighbors from North Beach attended Tuesday's meeting to show their support and encourage city leaders to choose Graban.

"Ron truly knows the area, he knows the business people, he knows the residents, he's always out there," one North Beach resident said.

"We need somebody that has their hand on the heartbeat of our area," another resident added.

Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, sat down with Graban on Wednesday, as he discussed why he believes he's the right fit for the job.

"For the past four years, we don't feel like we've been heard. It's important that the person that represents the community not only lives on North Beach but owns property on North Beach," Graban said," That's because we are here with our boots on the ground. We know where the weaknesses are, we know what needs to be improved."

Some top priorities he wants to present to city leaders include beautifying streets, elevating the land along North Beach and a project that's currently in the works—a linear drainage canal.

"We want to create an environment that incentivizes businesses to come to North Beach," Graban mentioned.

Other neighbors agree with Graban's list.

"This is who we want. We have no official committee on North Beach, we have no management district and the TIRZ board is the only thing we have that is actually a representative who is able to communicate with the city in an official way," resident, Carrie Meyer, said.

Graban will serve alongside 14 other board members for the next two years. He plans to present several improvement suggestions for North Beach during the upcoming TIRZ board meeting at the end of the month.

