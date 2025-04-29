Help Texas State Aquarium win the #1 spot in the USA with your help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your support right here in the Loan Star State could push Texas State Aquarium to the top.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Texas State Aquarium (TSA) has been nominated by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Aquarium in North America.

Until May 12th, neighbors can add their votes to the cast of ballots once per day.

The Texas State Aquarium is currently ranked #7 out of 20 aquariums.

It's the largest aquarium in Texas, and features exhibits through the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf.

The public can cast their daily vote here.

