North Beach residents concerned with new fire code impacting high rise buildings

CORPUS CHSIRTI, Tx — On January 31, 2023, Corpus Christi City Council adopted the 2021 International Fire Code with local amendments. It went into effect August 1, 2023. It contains regulations and safeguards existing high rise buildings that do not have previously approved fire sprinkler systems.

There are several high rise buildings, specifically apartments and condominiums, along North Beach that are impacted by the updated code. Las Brisas Condominiums is one of them and resident, Daniel Uhlenhake says this new fire code has raised some questions for the local Homeowners Association.

Las Brisas Condos opened in 1973. It currently has nine floors with two exterior exit stairways attached, but that does not comply with the updated code.

"Each time this fire code changes, it adds a broader spectrum and we have two external stairways that are fire escapes," Uhlenhake said. "But if you have internal stairways, it doesn’t apply is our understanding.”

So this means Las Brisas and other high-rise buildings like it on North Beach do not meet fire code requirements. Daniel, along with other residents said this could impact their insurance or ability to sell to other buyers.

“The cost is going to be high to install, it’s going to be expensive," Uhlenhake said. "Your insurance is probably going to go up because our insurance carrier told us they don’t like sprinkler systems because of the water damage they can cause. Is it going to add value to your investment here?”

Good thing the deadline to add a retroactive sprinkler system is not for another twelve years. The code impacts high rises that have an occupied floor located more than 75 to 120 feet above the lowest level of fire department vehicle access. Corpus Christi Fire Marshal Randy Paige said there are other factors to adhere to when complying with the new code.

“They’ve gotta have a certain amount of fire alarm protection to the occupants," Paige said.

The update is a national fire code, which essentially brings Corpus Christi high rise buildings up to date with other entities across the country. Fire officials say this is not to bring on unobtainable requirements for building owners but rather to increase safety for everyone.

“Remember, this is a life safety issue," Paige said. "If I’m a resident on the 10th floor or 12th floor, my expectation, if I’m living in a building, is if a fire starts, then I have a chance to get out.”

Building owners are required to provide the fire marshal a letter within one year of the new code. It's supposed to detail the timeline of when they plan to add the retroactive sprinkling system in to the high rise.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.