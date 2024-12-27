Nightmare before Christmas: small business damaged after robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family-owned burger spot experienced a nightmare before Christmas.

“Basically, had just left here going home, we get the alarm notification. We look on the camera, we see people inside, so we rush over here,” Harold Riley said.

It was a rough start to the holiday for Riley and his business, Burger Beach HideAway. Early Monday morning, he got an alarm notification. So, he came back to his restaurant, arriving about three minutes after a suspected robber left the building.

Riley said the thief broke in using crowbars on two back doors.

Only one person was caught on camera on Riley's security footage. The person on camera is seen behind the bar, rifling through the register. Riley said there was no money left in the register, only $40 in rolls of quarters for the pool tables. It was the damage caused by the break-in that hurt the restaurant.

“The frames in the back, the alarm system, Riley said. "That was a big thing and we thought our insurance would cover it and they said it’s not covered on that. So, that’s how things work."

Riley is looking at anywhere between $5,000 to $10,000 in damages, either way, it’s money that’s not in the budget.

“It’s a lot, you know what I mean. We don’t mess with anybody and we try to do everything for the community that we can. To get hit like that and right before Christmas, it hurts it really does. Like I said, everything can be replaced, the damages are what’s really, really tough for us.”

Two back doors, an office door and the security and alarm system were damaged in the robbery.

Riley said police are investigating the break-in.

Riley said his loyal regulars have voiced support him and his business. He's not asking for any help, but Riley just asks for support of his business. He said people can show support by coming by to grab a bite.

Burger Beach HideAway is located at 6109 McArdle Rd.

