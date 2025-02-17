Newly installed bus stop at VA Clinic gives better access to Veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Access to the new Veteran's Clinic at West Point Road and NPID is now easier for our veterans because the VA Clinic bus stop is now in service.

The clinic opened in December of 2022, and since then, veterans who rely on that clinic have needed better access.

It took some teamwork between the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority and the Texas Department of Transportation to make this bus stop a reality.

"This is something we worked on for a little while. This is TxDOT's right of way, so we worked with them to ensure we had designs that fit all the traffic flow. And that's something that's been sorely needed ever since this new VA Clinic was built," said Derrick Majchszak/CEO of CCRTA.

The bus stop will help link all area VA Clinics, and the CCRTA says this project signifies its commitment to the area's Veteran community.