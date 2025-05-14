New leadership takes over Corpus Christi IceRays hockey team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League have announced new leadership, with sports industry veterans Steve Donner and George Manias joining as Managing Partners, effective immediately.

Donner will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Manias as Chief Operating Officer, with both assuming complete control of day-to-day operations. Former team President Cassidy Lange will transition to a consultant role during this change.

Manias outlined their immediate goals: "to entrench ourselves into this community, grow the sport of hockey in our market, provide a quality family, fun and affordable experience for our fans and ultimately win championships."

The new leadership expressed confidence in Coach Sylvain Cloutier, who they credit with "recruiting talent, developing players, and winning games over the last couple of years."

Lange, who is stepping down after what appears to be 18 years of family involvement with the team, expressed optimism about the change.

A press conference is planned in the coming weeks to formally introduce the new managing partners and make additional announcements about the team.

