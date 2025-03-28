New Harbor Bridge to be unveiled by Texas Department of Transportation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The new Harbor Bridge is expected to be unveiled on May 10, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new bridge's vision began in 2003 with input from TxDOT, the city of Corpus Christi, the Port of Corpus Christi, and the community.

Construction began on August 8, 2016, with a public groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of this exciting new project.

The design process for the new bridge, a cable-stayed bridge, is a contemporary option that promises enhanced structural integrity and aesthetics.

Originally planned to be completed in 2020, a suspension of design activities in November 2019 had Flatiron/Dragados replace the original engineering firm (FIGG) with Arup and Carlos Fernandez Casado S.L., hired in July 2020 to review, recertify, and complete the main span design.

These delays pushed the completion dates back to 2023 and then later to 2025.

The new bridge features a main span of 1,661 feet and reaches a height of 538 feet at the peak of each support pylon, facilitating the passage of ships up to 205 feet above the waterline. An innovative concrete technique involved in the construction of the bridge gives it an estimated 170-year lifespan for the bridge segments.

The design aims to improve safety by incorporating six lanes (three in each direction), a median barrier, shoulders, and a shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians. The bridge will also include aesthetic elements such as nighttime LED lighting, xeriscape landscaping, and a community plaza to make it a landmark for Corpus Christi.

