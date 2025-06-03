New Goodwill store to hold grand opening with career center, performances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new Goodwill store is set to open its doors this Thursday with a grand opening celebration featuring local performances and the unveiling of a state-of-the-art career center.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include live performances from the King High School drum line and the Flour Bluff twirlers, along with giveaways and refreshments for attendees.

While shoppers can expect the traditional deals Goodwill is known for, this location also boasts a new career center designed to help community members find employment.

"Our job connections center is a computer lab filled with the best technology and our best career coaches that are going to allow you to have one on one career training. Whether that's digital skills or career skills, whatever that might be," said Dr. Amanda Garcia, VP of Development for Goodwill Industries of South Texas.

The grand opening begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 4222 South Staples.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.