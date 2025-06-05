New charges for man who left children in hot car

A 31-year-old Corpus Christi man who left his 4-month-old son in a hot car has been arrested in connection with another death.

Alex Rodriguez served 18 months in prison for leaving his two children in a hot car for more than four hours at his home on the 2600 block of Presa Street Sept. 8, 2015.

Alex Rodriguez Jr. died at a hospital. His then 16-month-old sister survived.

Police arrested Rodriguez, who was 23 at the time, and he tested positive for cocaine.

Now, Rodriguez is facing intoxication manslaughter charges stemming from an incident on March 8, 2024, on Baldwin Boulevard near Agnes Street.

According to a police report, Rodriguez was intoxicated when he drove his 2008 Cadillac STS at a high speed over railroad tracks, causing his car to go airborne, before hitting the roadway, losing control of his car, and hitting a light pole.

His passenger, 34-year-old Evelyn Perez, died. Rodriguez was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Nearly 15 months later, police have arrested Rodriguez in connection with Perez' death.

According to Senior Officer Travis Pace with the Corpus Christi Police Department, because Rodriguez was hospitalized after the crash, they had to wait for his toxicology results before they could arrest and charge him.

Pace said those results came in and proved Rodriguez was intoxicated. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest last month.

Rodriguez was arrested on Tuesday on the 2600 block of Johanna Street.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother, Martina Leonor Perez, has hired the Thomas J. Henry law firm and filed a lawsuit against Rodriguez and the Party Place Cabaret.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News

The lawsuit alleges Rodriguez was at the Party Place Cabaret on the 4800 block of Leopard Street, where he was overserved alcoholic beverages. According to court documents,

Party Place Cabaret served alcohol it was apparent or known or should have been known to the servers/bartenders/managers and others that Rodriguez was obviously intoxicated to the extent he presented a clear and present danger to himself and others.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News

The lawsuit states the damage caused by Perez' death exceeds more than $250,000.

Court documents state the money will cover the pain and mental anguish her daughter suffered before dying in the crash. It will also cover her daughter's medical expenses, along with funeral and burial expenses.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe. today!