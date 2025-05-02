New AI chatbot improves access to the City of Corpus Christi's website information, customer support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Coprus Christi has introduced an AI-powered tool on their website, Ask Cece, to help citizens obtain information quickly and easily.

Ask Cece will provide residents with city services around the clock via an easy-to-use web chat and text messaging platform.

"This new service helps residents quickly find information, submit service requests, and connect directly with city staff, simplifying the way they access city services. Ask Cece combines advanced generative AI and machine learning to handle a wide range of resident needs," stated city officials in a press release.

Residents will receive information in 75 languages, creating an inclusive and accessible community.

Residents can access Ask Cece’s web chat from the City’s website, www.corpuschristitx.gov, by clicking the chat icon in the bottom right corner of their screen.

"They’ll be welcomed with a friendly message, ready to assist them in navigating city resources and submitting requests. Ask Cece can easily escalate requests to city staff for personalized support if further assistance is needed during the interaction," added city officials.

For more information on Ask Cece, visit CorpusChristiTX.gov.