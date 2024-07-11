NCSO shuts down two more game rooms without a permit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff’s Office shut down two game rooms in Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

NCSO served two warrants at 7p.m to shut down two game rooms in the building of 933 Airline Rd. Chief Deputy David Cook said they were operating without a Nueces County permit.

One of the game rooms was closed, but Feeling Lucky was operational. Cook said the patrons were interviewed and released, however a security guard and two employees were arrested for a class B misdemeanor.

“Reality of the situation is we are enforcing the game room permit ordinance," Cook said. "We’re going to continue to do that within this community. The other game rooms need to be aware. We’re looking at running three, to four, maybe even as many as five a month until we get everyone shut down that’s operating without a permit.

Cook said the warrants were operating without a permit and there was no investigation into if the game rooms had been conducting business illegally.

Nueces County’s game room ordinance went into affect at the beginning of 2023. It requires all game rooms to apply and obtain a permit to operate. County commissioners approved the ordinance after seeing a surge in game rooms pop up throughout Corpus Christi.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

