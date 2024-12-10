Nationwide Christmas tree prices increase, longtime Corpus Christi vendor stays true

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The price for a live Christmas tree has gone up across the country, but some folks getting in the holiday mood can’t get enough of the pine tree smell and nostalgia even with the price increase. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, more than four million Christmas trees are sold across Texas every year.

The average price of a traditional Christmas tree ranges between $70-$110, but can vary based on tree style, vendor type, timing, location, and weather. Some tree price tags can get as high as $1,000.

Many people have been feeling the impact of inflation across many industries, but now high prices have branched into the live Christmas tree market. Some live tree lovers are forced to go out on a financial limb and dish out some extra green.

The American Christmas Tree Association says that increase reflects about a 10% rise that some distributors are enforcing with vendors. Luckily, you don't have to stretch your pockets at West Valley Christmas Trees, located near McArdle Road and South Padre Island Drive. It's been in the community for nearly 38 years and sells close to 1,600 trees every season.

“If you want to have repeat customers season, after season, after season, to have good, fair pricing," owner Don Crandall, told KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott.

Crandall said he has seen the increase over the years impact other vendors in Corpus Christi. He mentioned some customers have thanked Crandall and his team for remaining consistent in their pricing.

“I keep using my 2019 price list," Crandall said. "I have not had a lot of increases in pricing from my grower, just a few things like freight or lot location increases. There is a nice smile that comes across their face when they see beautiful Christmas trees that they can afford. That's what it's all about."

Tree-growing states like Oregon, North Carolina, Washington State and Michigan are directly impacted by the price increase. When shipping their trees to other states like Texas, some distributors have added that 10% increase to vendors.

Crandall said he doesn't want his customers to be worried about not affording something that creates lifelong memories.

"It's not always about the money for us. We want customers to experience the importance of value. Some of the families that come have been fourth generations and are proud to tell us. We take pride in the quality that we're presenting to people. Our grower is a nationally recognized award winner and is in the running to have one of his trees in the White House. From a quality perspective, these trees come from the same fields that are award-winning," Crandall said.

Some of West Valley's best sellers are the Noble and Turkish fir. Even with the rising prices in some tree lots, Rolo Restrepo said it doesn't matter for him and his family, tradition is more important.

“I see firsthand how expensive they’ve gotten throughout the years," Restrepo said. "For our very first one, I believe we’ve paid $40 for a 7 foot tree and now for the same tree, we’re paying $230.”

Restrepo told Scott he's been buying live Christmas trees with his wife for more than 20 years and could never put a price on what matters most.

"To me, a live tree brings out more of the Christmas spirit, more of what Christmas is about," Restrepo added.

Chrismas is only 16 days away. You still have time to purchase a live tree if you're interested.

Here is a list of tree vendors in Corpus Christi:



West Valley Christmas Trees, 5858 S. Padre Island Drive

Holiday Hills Christmas Tree Lot, 5201 McArdle Road

Gill Garden Center & Landscape, 2810 Airline Road

Lowe's Home Improvement, 1530 Airline Road

Home Depot, 5041 S. Padre Island Drive

