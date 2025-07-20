National Ice Cream Day brings deals to your neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is National Ice Cream Day, and fast food joints and restaurants have no shortage of deals today. Here are some freebies you can get today:

Baskin-Robbins

From July 20–26, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can get $5 off any order of $20 or more. Available via the app, website, in-store, and through third-party delivery.

Dairy Queen

Now through July 20, DQ Rewards members get a free Dilly Bar with any purchase of $1 or more through the app or website. Offer valid at participating locations.

Dippin’ Dots

Celebrate with several cool promos:



Free mini cup during a two-hour window at participating locations (check with your local store for exact timing).

Souvenir cup giveaway for the first 100 guests at each location (while supplies last).

25% off online orders at dippindots.com with code NICD2025.

DoorDash

DashPass members can save $5 off two Ben & Jerry’s pints on grocery and convenience orders on July 20.

Dunkin’

Rewards members earn triple points on all frozen beverages on July 20.

Halo Top

If your name (first, middle, or last) includes part of any ice cream brand, you may be eligible for a free pint of Halo Top! Visit HaloTop.com/IceCreamDay by July 21 to claim yours.

Marble Slab Creamery

On July 20, loyalty members receive a free small ice cream, valid for seven days.

Talenti

Target is offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on Talenti ice cream through its Circle app, valid through July 20.

Tiff’s Treats

Get a free pint of ice cream with any in-store order over $10 on National Ice Cream Day.

Wendy’s

Enjoy a free small Frosty with any purchase made through the Wendy’s app on July 20 at participating locations.

