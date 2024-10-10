National Federation of the Blind Coastal Bend hosting White Cane Day event at Cole Park on Oct. 12

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB) Coastal Bend is hosting its annual White Cane Day event on Oct. 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cole Park Amphitheater.

"We will be celebrating the nationally recognized day, advocating, educating, and providing valuable resources. We will have vendors, food, drinks, and prizes free for the community," said NFB Coastal Bend President Jeanette Garza.

This is a family-friendly event, with a DJ playing music to enjoy.

"We are on a mission to have Corpus Christi and Coastal Bend be aware of our community so that blind and visually impaired individuals can live the life we want," added Garza.

A White Day Walk will also be held on Oct. 15 at La Palmera Mall beginning at 6:30 p.m.