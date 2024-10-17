NAACP Corpus Christi, Valero partner up for community gas giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas has been a pricey commodity these days, but the NAACP of the Coastal Bend is looking to alleviate that.

NAACP Corpus Christi and local President Jeremy L. Coleman will be partnering with Valero Refineries to host a community gas giveaway. This is the third year the gas giveaway has taken place.

According to the NAACP release, in 2023, over 80 individuals needed gas to travel to dialysis or attend a medical appointment in San Antonio for treatment.

With these gas card giveaways, NAACP Corpus Christi aims to help support the economy and provide residents with, "the ability to maintain the necessities of life."

The gas giveaway will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. at 405 N. Tanachua St.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.