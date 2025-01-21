Multiple crashes on icy SPID, shut down for four hours on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes of SPID from I-37 to Flour Bluff Drive, around 8 a.m. Tuesday due to icy road conditions. The closure came after officers investigated 19 crashes within an hour.

Several drivers had to use the access road of SPID.

“I was going super slow, but fortunately, I was just keeping my distance,” said driver Tavi Cruz.

“I had to come down from Kostoryz and ride down each little stoplight,” added driver Roland Liscano.

According to CCPD, officers received 88 calls related to traffic accidents on SPID between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“That’s what we try to prevent,” said Rickey Dailey, TxDOT Public Information Officer.

“We try to do all that we can to keep the roads safe. Sometimes you have to stay off the roads.”

TxDOT crews treated icy areas, but Dailey advised drivers to reduce their speed to half of the posted limit during icy conditions. He also shared tips for handling skids, including steering in the direction of the skid to regain control.

SPID reopened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, with temperatures expected to drop again Tuesday night, officials warned the freeway could close again if moisture remains on the roads.

“We’re asking everybody to watch the weather, see what it does tonight, stay tuned, and we’ll keep you updated.” Dailey said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.