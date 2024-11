CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police is assisting emergency crews following a multi-vehicle accident on South Padre Island Drive near Everhart that occurred Tuesday morning around 8:10 a.m.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Officer Jennifer Collier, at least six vehicles are believed to be involved on westbound S.P.I.D. and Everhart Road.

Several emergency vehicles are en route.

KRIS 6 SPID CAM A multi-vehicle pileup closes the westbound SPID exit ramp to Everhart Road

