Motorcyclist sent to hospital with minor injuries following crash on SPID feeder road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Traffic Division investigated a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday morning just after 7:45 a.m.

Police responded to the crash on the westbound SPID feeder road near Everhart.

Investigators determined that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on the frontage road (SPID) between Airline and Staples when the rider struck a vehicle.

"The vehicle slowed down for the traffic exiting the off-ramp when the motorcycle struck the vehicle from behind. The rider was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Police say the motorcycle rider failed to control speed. However, it is unknown if the rider will receive a citation due to being transported.