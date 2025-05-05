Watch Now
Motorcycle crash in Alabama claims the life of a Corpus Christi woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A two-vehicle crash in Alabama has claimed the life of a Corpus Christi woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, it happened on Sunday, May 4 just before 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 65 three miles south of Georgiana, Alabama.

Claudia Ramirez, 50, of Corpus Christi was on her 2024 BMW motorcycle when she hit a 2009 Ford Econoline driven by a 34-year-old man from Foley, Alabama.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are looking into what caused the collision.

