Morgan Stanley grant boosts Coastal Bend Food Bank's mobile pantry program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank received a much-needed financial boost to help fight hunger in the community.

The organization was awarded a grant of just over $32,000 from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to support its efforts in reaching children and families facing food insecurity across the Coastal Bend region.

Morgan Stanley employees also volunteered their time at the food bank as part of their commitment to the cause.

The funds will specifically support the food bank's Mobile Pantry Program, which expands access to nutritious food in underserved areas throughout the region.

"Food insecurity exists in all of our communities, across people of various backgrounds. And so, we want to do this to help combat food insecurity here in the coastal bend," Bill Wilson said.

Wilson, who serves as VP and financial advisor at Morgan Stanley, noted that the company has been supporting the food bank for numerous years.

