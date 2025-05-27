More than 2,000 power outages reported following heavy rainfall

CORPUS CHRISIT, Tx — Several power outages in the Coastal Bmed region have left over 2,000 customers without power on Monday morning.

Power outages have also been reported in other areas, including Sandia, Sinton, North Beach, Padre Island, Petronila, Aransas Pass, and Rockport.

Crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours. If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: