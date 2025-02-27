Watch Now
Months-long investigation leads to home on Elizabeth St. being raided Thursday morning

Elizabeth St. raid
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
Elizabeth St. raid
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early morning raid near Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline has left three people behind bars.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the Corpus Christi police SWAT team raided an apartment on Elizabeth Street near Sixth Street.

Elizabeth St. raid
Officers with the NARC/VICE team are carrying out evidence from inside a home that was just raided on Elizabeth St., near Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline.

Corpus Christi Police Department Captain Samantha Baldwin on the scene says the raid comes after a month-long investigation on possible drug activity.

Officers found what they call a large variety of drugs and one gun inside the apartment.

Two men and one woman were arrested at the scene, police say.

Elizabeth St raid
Officers surround a CCPD unit after multiple people were arrested Thursday morning following a drug raid on Elizabeth St. Thursday morning.

