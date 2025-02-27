Months-long investigation leads to home on Elizabeth St. being raided Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early morning raid near Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline has left three people behind bars.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the Corpus Christi police SWAT team raided an apartment on Elizabeth Street near Sixth Street.
Corpus Christi Police Department Captain Samantha Baldwin on the scene says the raid comes after a month-long investigation on possible drug activity.
Officers found what they call a large variety of drugs and one gun inside the apartment.
Two men and one woman were arrested at the scene, police say.