Months-long investigation leads to home on Elizabeth St. being raided Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early morning raid near Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline has left three people behind bars.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the Corpus Christi police SWAT team raided an apartment on Elizabeth Street near Sixth Street.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News Officers with the NARC/VICE team are carrying out evidence from inside a home that was just raided on Elizabeth St., near Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline.

Corpus Christi Police Department Captain Samantha Baldwin on the scene says the raid comes after a month-long investigation on possible drug activity.

Officers found what they call a large variety of drugs and one gun inside the apartment.

Two men and one woman were arrested at the scene, police say.