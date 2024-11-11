Missing Missouri family found in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has located a missing family from Missouri who was the subject of a recent Amber Alert.

According to KSDK News out of St. Louis, Missouri, 22-year-old Yajayra Suleyma Molina-Yat and her two daughters, 7-year-old Rosana and 6-year-old Irma left their home in O’Fallon at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 with two unknown men. At 10:45 p.m., the three were in Phillipsburg, where Yajayra was separated from her children against her will in a red pickup truck. Police said the mother’s cellphone later pinged in Tulsa, Oklahoma at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Yajayra and her daughters were found in a home on the 100 block of Cheyenne Street near Agnes Street on the city's Westside.

CCPD stated in a blotter post that the family is safe. The FBI has now taken over the investigation, with CCPD assisting.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

