Miller High School Band Prepares for Buc Days: Countdown to the Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The excitement is building in Corpus Christi as the countdown to the annual Buc Days celebration continues. With just 10 days remaining until the big parade, the Miller High School Marching Band is putting in that hard work in preparation for their stellar performance.

KRIS 6 Photojournalist Mike Salazar captured the sights and sounds at Buccaneer Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

Among the students are passionate performers like Adriana, who shared her excitement, "I've been telling everyone I know, you better go to the Buc Days Parade. I'm in the front, so watch out for Miller. We're one of the best bands. Just keep an eye out." Adriana's enthusiasm is infectious and paints a vivid picture of the band's dedication.

KRIS 6 News

Participation in Buc Days holds deep significance for many students, some of whom carry forward family legacies. "My family was in the parade. They've been doing this for a long time, so I'm just kind of keeping up their legacy," one student said, reflecting on the emotional connection to the annual event.

KRIS 6 News

The parade is a unique experience, not only for participants but also for spectators. Some band members describe the experience as a surge of adrenaline powered by the crowd's cheers: "You forget about all the fatigue, and you just keep going. By the time you're done, you're like, 'Oh my God, I'm so tired. How did I do that?' But you realize it's because everyone's cheering for you," said one student.

Miller High School Band prepares for Buc Days

Being part of the band is more than just music; it's about camaraderie and community. Students enjoy performing together, "I really like how we come as a community together... I love just being with the band and doing all these fun dance moves and just, like, having fun out there."

Dedicated fans bring enthusiasm to the parade, wielding glow sticks, providing a brilliant backdrop for the performers. One student noted the support fondly, "Usually everybody who sits right here all have purple on. They have their glow sticks."

KRIS 6 News

As Miller High School's band ramps up rehearsals for Buc Days, audiences can prepare to witness their amazing performance both live and from home.

KRIS 6 morning anchors, Brian and Michelle Hoffman, will host the Buc Days Stadium Show at 7 p.m., followed by the parade at 8 p.m. Both events will be available on air and streaming at KRISTV.com

Special thanks go to photojournalist Mike Salazar for giving us a behind-the-scenes look at Miller's dedicated band as they prepare to dazzle and entertain once again at Buc Days — a celebration of local spirit that brings the Coastal Bend together.

