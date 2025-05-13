Mexican national sentenced for role in fentanyl conspiracy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 24-year-old Mexican national has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Azael Barrientos-Regalado, who pleaded guilty on September 13, 2024, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos. As a non-U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings after completing his prison term.

The investigation revealed Barrientos-Regalado helped coordinate the transportation of approximately 1.44 kilograms of fentanyl from the Rio Grande Valley to the Houston area for further distribution throughout the United States. He hired drivers to transport the drugs through Border Patrol checkpoints.

Authorities seized 987 grams of fentanyl powder and 4,568 fentanyl pills weighing 450.9 grams as part of the investigation.

Court records show Barrientos-Regalado had been granted political asylum in 2020 based on credible fear of Mexican cartels.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Border Patrol conducted the joint investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Liesel Roscher and Joseph Griffith prosecuting the case.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

