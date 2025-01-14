Mercy Me to perform at Buc Days

We're one week closer to Buc Days and that means Buc Days is announcing another performer for the Rodeo Corpus Christi concert series.

Mercy Me, the contemporary Christian band best known for their song "I Can Only Imagine" is the latest addition to this year's stellar lineup.

This is now the third music group to be announced for the Rodeo Concert Series.

Mercy Me will perform on Wednesday, May 7th, at the American Bank Center.

If you're interested in seeing this group or any of the events at Rodeo Corpus Christi, season tickets are on sale now at BucDays.com

