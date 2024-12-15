Mayor Paulette Guajardo wins close runoff for third term

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With 50.6% of the vote, it appears Mayor Paulette Guajardo has been elected for her third term. Guajardo received 14,254 votes to Michael Hunter's 13,918.

All election results are unofficial.

Since the first numbers were reported from early voting, the race between her and Michael Hunter was between 3 percentage points until all 15 voting centers reported their results.

Guajardo and Hunter needed a runoff after no one secured the 50% majority in the November Election. Guajardo was significantly ahead of the other five contenders garnering 47% of the vote. Hunter was behind Guajardo with 32%.

Progress was the heart of Guajardo’s campaign. Before serving two terms as an at-large city council member, Guajardo has served two terms as Corpus Christi Mayor. She highlighted her efforts to continually fund improvements for the police and fire departments. Guajardo said, with her at the helm, the city is in an excellent economic time with growing businesses interested in moving into the area. She has supported desalination and the Rapid Repavement Plan.

Michael Hunter had served on the city council for over eight years. He has reached the limit of four consecutive two-year terms on City Council.

