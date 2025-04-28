CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured a teenager early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Barry Street near Grossman Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a 16-year-old who reported he was walking home when someone in a car drove up beside him and began shooting.

Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured teen

The teen was injured in the shooting.

Officers located the suspect at a nearby apartment complex. Xavier Ybanez, 24, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.