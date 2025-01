CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is at the scene of a major vehicle crash on IH-37 northbound at Callicoate.

According to CCPD, the highway is shut down while officers work to clear the scene.

"Northbound traffic is being diverted to exit 13B. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route and expect delays," stated CCPD on its social media page.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.