Major power outage reported on the Southside in neighborhoods along Yorktown Blvd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Several power outages have been reported on Yorktown Boulevard between Weber and Staples. Nearly 200 people are without power as of 3:17 p.m.
According to AEP Texas, crew and dispatchers are working to restore power as soon as possible. An estimated time on AEP's website states power should be restored by 5:30 p.m.
If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.
AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines:
- Consider any downed power line energized and dangerous. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or puddles of water. Because of the likelihood that the storm may impact power lines, customers are asked to keep their children and pets inside during and after the storm. Also, stay at least ten feet away from any downed power line.
- Customers on life support systems or other medical equipment that rely on electricity are reminded to have a backup plan for situations where prolonged outages may occur.
- If you plan to use a portable generator, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Most, if not all, require that backup generators be located outside the home and away from open windows to prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.