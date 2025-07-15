Major power outage reported on the Southside in neighborhoods along Yorktown Blvd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Several power outages have been reported on Yorktown Boulevard between Weber and Staples. Nearly 200 people are without power as of 3:17 p.m.

According to AEP Texas, crew and dispatchers are working to restore power as soon as possible. An estimated time on AEP's website states power should be restored by 5:30 p.m.

If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: