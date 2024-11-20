Love on the docket: Nine Nueces County foster children find forever homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inside a Nueces County courtroom, it’s about new beginnings rather than legal proceedings.

Nov. 20 was Adoption Day at the Nueces County Courthouse, and the excitement was palpable. Nine foster children, along with their families, gathered via Zoom and in person before a judge to make it official.



Foster mom Elizabeth O’Connell has been waiting for years to adopt her 4-year-old son Brian, who’s been with her since leaving the intensive care unit as a newborn.

“These kids need homes, and they are looking for parents if you can be that person and and be that parent it’s invaluable, it’s a worthwhile thing to do,” O'Connell said.

Brian will also be gaining three new siblings, who were all adopted by O'Connell. She encourages others to consider adoption.

In the Coastal Bend, there are still approximately 70 children legally up for adoption. For those interested in fostering and adopting a child in need of a home, click here.

To learn more about the stories behind the children that are available for adoption, check out the Hearts Gallery South Texas website here. Each child has their own portrait and story that they want to share with their future family.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.