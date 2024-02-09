Looking for love? Corpus Christi Diocese to host speed dating

CORPUS CHRISTI — It was thanks to a vent session between Yvonne Wright and Angie Windnagle that speed dating at a church on Corpus Christi’s south side went from an idea to reality.

On Friday, February 9, The Diocese of Corpus Christi and Wright will host their first annual ‘Catholic Speed Dating’.

The event is for men and women in their 30’s and 40’s.

Wright said the women who sign up will be sitting at individual tables and the men who sign up will have three minutes to visit with each woman. Then attendees will have a minute between each visit to write down their decision to see that person again or not on a date card.

Organizers said at the end of the night, they would gather all the cards and if any match, they would have those men and women switch emails to contact one another.

Wright said you don’t necessarily have to be catholic or looking for love to attend. She said she expects some to leave as friends.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church at 7522 Everhart Road on the corner of Yorktown Blvd.

Entry is $20 per person and that also comes with two drink tickets.

To register click here.

